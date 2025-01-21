Gopeshwar (U'khand), Jan 20 (PTI) The Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee has sent a legal notice to a trust in Telangana that is reportedly planning to create replicas of the famous Himalayan temples in the southern state, officials said on Monday.

According to a press note issued by the committee's media officer Harish Gaur, the notice has been signed by the panel's chief executive officer, Vijay Prasad Thapliyal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates 'Dear Friend' Donald Trump on His Inauguration As 47th US President.

The notice says devotees have been visiting the famous Himalayan temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand since ages, while opposing plans to create replicas of these shrines.

The trust has been asked to respond to the notice within two weeks, failing which civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated against it, the temple committee has said.

Also Read | Bulandshahr: Retired Cop Detained in Uttar Pradesh After Video of Car Running Over Puppy Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)