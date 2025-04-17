Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A deputation of Ani and Banjar areas of Kullu district led by Chairman Milkfed Budhi Singh Thakur called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and apprised the Chief Minister about their various demands.

The Chief Minister assured them that their demands would be considered sympathetically.

He said, "The Baga-Sarahan area of the district would be developed from a tourism point of view. This initiative of the government would go a long way in providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to the local youth."

Chairman APMC Kullu, Ram Singh, and Gram Panchayat Pradhans from the Nirmand and Ani areas were also part of the deputation.

On April 6, a delegation from the Kullu district called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oak Over today to express their gratitude for appointing Buddhi Singh Thakur as the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited. (HP Milkfed).

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the State Government is making focused efforts to strengthen the rural economy, in which Milkfed plays a significant role. He stated that 90 per cent of the state's population resides in rural areas, and the government is committed to improving their standard of living.

He said that the government has increased the milk procurement price by Rs. 21 per litre over the last two years. Additionally, the government is purchasing wheat and maize produced through natural farming methods. He stated that Himachal Pradesh has set the highest support prices in the country, at Rs 60 per kg for wheat and Rs 40 per kg for maize. Turmeric, too, will be procured at a support price of Rs 90 per kg.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has introduced the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana', under which children of widows up to the age of 27 are offered free higher education. Furthermore, financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh is being provided to widows and single women for the construction of their homes.

Referring to Buddhi Singh Thakur, the Chief Minister said, "He and I began our political journey together in NSUI. He has seen many ups and downs in life, so I am pleased with his appointment. Kullu district will continue to get due representation, and I will soon visit the Anni Assembly Constituency and spend a night there."

MLA Sunder Singh Thakur appreciated the Chief Minister's initiatives to strengthen the rural economy and recalled his presence and support during the 2023 natural calamity, stating that the entire Kullu district stands united behind the Chief Minister. (ANI)

