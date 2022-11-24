Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel left for Delhi on Thursday to participate in the pre-Budget meeting of chief ministers to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting will be held at Sir Manekshaw auditorium on November 25 at 11 am.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Launch Mukhyamantri Swasthya Survekshan Yojana in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on November 29.

The primary agenda of the meeting is to assess preparations for the presenation of the Union Budget, 2023-24.

All chief ministers will participate in the meeting and put forward their suggestions for the Budget.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Husband Kills Pregnant Wife in Davanagere, Buries Her Body in Jungle; Arrested.

According to sources, the Chhattisgarh CM is expected to bring up state-related financial issues and the pending financial demands of the state during the meeting with Sitharaman.

Sharing details of his five-day visit to the national capital, Baghel told reporters on Thursday, "I will be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday. I will then participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (in Madhya Pradesh), which will be followed by a vsit to Gujatrat to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)