Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh slammed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his statement that the Congress will never let the prices of gas cylinders surpass Rs 500 if the party comes to power in Uttarakhand saying that Baghel should have given cylinders at this rate in his own state in the past three years of his government.

While launching the campaign theme and song of the Uttarakhand Congress in Dehradun on Monday, Baghel had assured that the price of a gas cylinder in the state will never cross Rs 500 mark if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Raman Singh said, "The series of announcements have begun and they are promising anything to get back to power. While promising such things, he should think about whether the gas cylinders have been given at Rs 500 in the past three years? Big announcements were made here also before the elections, today they are throwing it into the dustbin."

Singh further said that the party is announcing such schemes only to get votes adding that Congress will not come to power in Uttarakhand.

"Congress is announcing such schemes just to get votes. Why are they announced now and not in the last 3 years of governance? Their govt won't be formed," he said.

Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

