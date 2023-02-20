New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the phase-1 of Bahrain Metro, the DMRC said on Monday.

The DMRC is bidding for this project which involves construction of around a 30-km network with 20 stations, officials said.

Also Read | ESI Scheme Added More Than 18 Lakh New Workers in December 2022, Says Payroll Data.

In view of this, the Delhi Metro on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BEML Limited, the DMRC said in a statement.

As a part of this MoU, the BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying of rolling stock and the DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting and facilitating development of contractual obligations for the Bahrain Metro Project, it said.

Also Read | Tony Jesudasan Dies: Reliance Group's Key Lieutenant Passes Away at 71.

The MoU was signed by Saleem Ahmed, Executive Director (Last Mile Connectivity), Delhi Metro and D S Ganesh, General Manager (Marketing), BEML in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC and Amit Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML.

"The Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the Phase-1 Project of Bahrain Metro," it said.

The Delhi Metro is actively exploring opportunities to bag international projects for construction and operations of metros across the world, officials said.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro has qualified in the pre-bid process for construction of Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel.

In addition, the DMRC is also in the process of bidding for other international metro projects such as Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, and Mauritius as well, the statement said.

The DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh as a consultant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)