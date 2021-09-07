Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Chandiwal Judicial Commission on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crores.

The former commissioner has been summoned because he could not appear for the statement, in front of the judicial commission after being called several times, the commission informed.

Earlier, the commission had also warned Parambir Singh that if he does not appear on September 7 for the statement related to the case, then a warrant will be issued against him.

Now, the former commissioner has been ordered to fill a bond of Rs 50,000.

Param Bir Singh had already been fined Rs 25,000 by an enquiry commission on August 25 for not appearing in front of the commission, regarding an alleged extortion case against him.

Earlier, he alleged that former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

