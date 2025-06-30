Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 30 (ANI): Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, is set to receive its first-ever rail connectivity with the completion of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge rail line.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram is fully complete and awaits inauguration. Connecting Aizawl to India's rail network via Silchar, the project includes 48 tunnels & multiple bridges, marking a major boost to North East connectivity & development.

Chief Engineer, Bairabi-Sairang Project, Vinod Kumar, pointed out that the project was sanctioned in 2008-09, and later it was declared a National project.

He said the biggest challenge has been the season, as the region has a prolonged monsoon season and also has landslide issues.

"...This project was sanctioned in 2008-09, and later it was declared a National project. Land acquisition was completed till 2014, and then PM Modi laid the foundation stone, and now it has been completed," Kumar said.

"The biggest challenge has been the season, as this region has a prolonged monsoon season and also has landslide issues. Additionally, there are issues related to the labour force, as most of them come from other states... We have also designed the project in a way that it remains unaffected even during the monsoon. This is the second-highest bridge in Northeast India, and the life of the project is expected to be above 100 years... PM Modi laid the foundation stone in 2014, and we are happy that it is being completed in his tenure only. It is one of the government's achievements in 11 years," the Chief Engineer added.

Despite facing challenging geographical conditions, the rail line has successfully connected Aizawl to the broader railway network. This project is a testament to the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in the northeastern states.

The rail project between Bairabi and Sairang was first initiated on 29 November 2014, after PM Modi remotely unveiled the project. (ANI)

