Udaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) A man associated with the Bajrang Dal was shot dead here by two assailants, police said on Tuesday.

The 38-year old Raju Teli was shot outside his shop on Monday night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

Soon after the incident, his family members and members of Hindu outfits gathered at the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

“Raju Teli was shot dead in front of his shop on Monday night,” SP, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said.

He said efforts are being made to identify the accused involved in the firing.

