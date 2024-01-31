Balasore (Odisha) Jan 31 (PTI) A local court in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday sentenced a woman to life in jail for murdering her companion.

The district and sessions judge of Balasore, Asanta Kumar Das, also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000, said public prosecutor Prasanta Malik.

"The accused, Sita Hembram, was tried under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. The court after examining 29 witnesses and 26 exhibits pronounced the verdict. The court awarded life term to her," said Malik.

The court further ordered one year RI if she failed to pay the fine.

According to the prosecution, Hembram (35) had murdered her companion Badha Marndi (40), both natives of Mayurbhanj district. They were staying at a place under Sahadevkhunta police station in Balasore town.

Hembram, in a fit of anger, hacked her companion to death with a sharp weapon and surrendered at Baripada Town police station on December 18, 2019. She confessed to the crime and claimed that she killed him because he was having a relationship with another woman.

The younger brother of the deceased had lodged an FIR with police.

