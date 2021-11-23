New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), India's iconic aluminium producer, has recently dispatched its first rake of fly-ash to a prominent cement manufacturer, to aid in the production of low-carbon cement, said an official statement issued by the company on Tuesday.

According to the statement, this achievement by BALCO aims at ensuring 100 per cent fly-ash utilization in a gainful manner through avenues that foster a circular economy.

Speaking on this achievement, Abhijit Pati, CEO and Director at BALCO said, "We believe in leveraging next-generation technologies to minimize, recycle and reuse byproducts and industrial wastes from our manufacturing process in innovative ways that are beneficial for the people and environment."

"We have implemented novel solutions for environmental management and to reduce our carbon footprint. We look forward to a greater partnership between BALCO and the cement industry for utilizing fly-ash to make greener and more sustainable products," Pati said.

BALCO has been supplying fly-ash to many cement manufacturers in the vicinity. Fly-ash dispatch via rail is in line with the company's vision of achieving economies of scale to further its environmental sustainability targets, the statement said.

Further, it said that the company has also partnered with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under their Bharatmala Project for building roads with fly-ash, and signed an MoU with VNIT Nagpur for using their green concrete solution for road construction inside the plant, as well as nearby areas.

The company has also been the recipient of various awards and accolades for its sustainability initiatives and environmental conservation efforts this year, such as the 'CII Energy Efficiency Award', 'Golden Peacock Sustainability Award' and 'CII HSE Excellence Award, Chhattisgarh', the statement said.

The company has additionally bagged 'International Green Apple Award', 'CII Energy Excellence Award', 'Sustainable Business of the year Award', 'National Award for Excellence in Energy Management' and 'Energy & Environment Global Environment Award' and many other accolades in recent years, it added.

BALCO is India's iconic aluminium producer, owned 49 per cent by the Government of India and 51 per cent by Vedanta Limited. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries and fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow, the statement further read. (ANI)

