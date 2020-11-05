Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Faridabad police will file a charge sheet on Friday in the Ballabgarh homicide case.

The names of 60 witnesses are included in this charge sheet of about 600 pages. Till now, three accused have been arrested in this case.

On November 3, Anil Vij, Home Minister of Haryana had said that he has instructed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 'Love Jihad' angle in the case.

A 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Ballabgarh on October 26. The incident happened when the woman went to write her college exam. (ANI)

