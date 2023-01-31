Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray-faction leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said the Bandra office that received a demolition notice from Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), was not constructed by him.

Notably, MHADA has issued a demolition notice to Sena MLC Anil Parab for his office in Bandra East.

"The (illegal) construction was done by the housing society and I was using (office) as an MLA. Society demolished (illegal construction) on its own after it found that it cannot be regularised," Parab told ANI.

"MHADA has also clarified that the structure was not mine. We are already in court against Kirit Somaiya for defaming me," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a protest against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and MHADA officials at Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority office in Mumbai. (ANI)

