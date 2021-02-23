Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran on Tuesday met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and discussed a range of issues of bilateral interests.

Mukhi emphasised that taking into consideration the friendly relations between India and Bangladesh, the volume of trade through land route should attain the maximum potential, an official release said.

He also said that the commodities that are presently allowed for exports are restricted to a specific list -- the positive list.

The Governor suggested that there should also be a negative list highlighting the items not to be exported so that the rest all other items can be exported.

"Also the positive list should be expanded to enhance the growth of trade. Both the countries should be able to trade the items freely thereby enhancing the exports and imports as per capability and requirement," he added.

The Governor also pointed out that a bilateral trade agreement with Bangladesh can be made in line with the Indo- Sri Lankan Free Trade Agreement in place of SAFTA.

"This move would shore up the bilateral trade through the land route in the North East," he added.

