New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Bangladesh naval ship (BNS) Prottoy is currently visiting Mumbai for three days on its return journey from Abu Dhabi to its home country, the Indian Navy said on Thursday.

Commanding Officer (CO) of BNS Prottoy Captain Ahamed Amin Abdullah, accompanied by Assistant Defence Advisor in the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi, called on Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Western Naval Command, in Mumbai, the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

"BNS Prottoy on return passage to Bangladesh from Abu Dhabi, UAE is currently visiting Mumbai 02-04 March, 2021. The CO also laid wreath at the 'Gaurav Stambh' -- a monument to commemorate #VictoryatSea -- at Naval Dockyard Mumbai," the Navy added.

India is currently celebrating golden jubilee of its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

