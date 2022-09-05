New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday visited the much-revered Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia here on the first day of her four-day visit to India and offered prayers.

Hasina, who arrived here earlier in the day, went around the almost 700-year-old Dargah - the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India.

"Prime Minister Hasina offered prayers and munajat, seeking development, prosperity and welfare of the country, the nation as well as the entire Muslim community,” PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told journalists.

Hasina was a regular visitor to the dargah during her stay in Delhi from 1975 to 1981 following the assassination of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The dargah is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau.

