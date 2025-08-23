Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 23 (ANI): Dr Mominul Awal, senior spokesperson of Assam State BJP, on Saturday claimed that suspected Bangladeshi and Bangladeshi-origin Miya people are currently holding the key posts in nearly 30,000 mosques in the state.

Strongly criticising Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and its Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani over his remarks demanding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's removal from office, BJP leader said, "How dare you (Mahmood Madani) make such a statement? There are over 30,000 mosques in Assam, and most have been controlled by Bangladeshi-origin Miya Muslims. Not only mosques, they are controlling the Madrasas, many Muslim organisations in the state."

"Earlier during the period of Congress, the then Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia had informed the Assam Assembly that there are 30 lakh illegal Bangladeshis in the state. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also threatened Saikia that he would topple his government within 10 minutes. Now they are demanding to remove Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. How dare you to make such a statement?" Awal told ANI.

He appealed to the indigenous Muslim communities, including Goria, Moriya, and Deshi, to hold the key posts in all Mosques, Madrasas, and Muslim organisations.

Meanwhile, several organisations staged protests against Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and its Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani at the Kahilipara area in Guwahati.

The Students' Society of Gauhati University also staged a protest and raised slogans against Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and its Chief Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had cautioned about a potential security threat in the strategic Siliguri Corridor (Chicken's Neck region), citing attempts by "elements" in Bangladesh provoking people in and around the region by invoking their Bangladeshi roots.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "Last time when I visited Dhubri, we saw a wall writing asking people of Dhubri district to show allegiance to Bangladesh. That area falls in the Chicken's Neck. Now, both sides of the Chicken's Neck have people who are originally from Bangladesh. Our Chicken's Neck is very vulnerable because, in the entire 22 km space, all the people settled there have come originally from Bangladesh. Maybe prior to 1971 or 1951.

"These people have become Indian citizens. But Bangladesh is trying to remind them that they are not originally Indians, to provoke a pro-Bangladeshi sentiment among the people who are living there," he added.

As per the Assam Accord and subsequent provisions under the Citizenship Act, individuals who entered Assam from Bangladesh before March 24, 1971, and have been residing in the state, are deemed Indian citizens. Those who migrated after the cut-off date are considered illegal immigrants under Indian law. (ANI)

