Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 5 (ANI): Assam police on Saturday apprehended a member of the Bangladeshi terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Dhubri district, informed the officials.

The apprehended ABT member has been identified as Abdus Sukur Ali, son of Akbar Ali, from Takimari near the Bangladesh border.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Killed Over Property Dispute in Devanahalli; Son, Daughter-in-Law Arrested.

An investigation into the matter is underway and the police are interrogating the accused, the officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the ABT module member was apprehended early this morning from a remote area called Nayeralga under Bilasipara Police Station by a team led by Dhubri police.

Also Read | Ramshankar Katheria, BJP MP From Etawah, Gets 2-Year Jail in 2012 Vandalism Case.

Earlier in October last year, Assam police arrested 4 persons linked with the Bangladeshi terrorist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent from Assam's Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

Pabindra Kumar Nath, Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district told ANI that Nalbari district police arrested two persons and Tamulpur district police arrested two other persons linked with AQIS, who were identified as Sadeq Ali and Jakibul Ali. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)