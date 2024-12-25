Agartala, Dec 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said he had presented a report on Bangladesh's situation at the recent plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The regional planning body's plenary session was held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here on December 21.

While addressing a press conference, the chief minister said there was a discussion on the present situation of Bangladesh at the NEC plenary conference.

Bangladesh shares a 4,096-km international boundary with India, and of which, the neighbouring country has an 1879-km border with four northeastern states- Tripura (856 km), Mizoram (318 km), Meghalaya (443 km) and Assam (318 km).

“I have presented a report on the situation in Bangladesh and mentioned details of barbed wire fencing, and the strength of BSF, CRPF and police. I also place our demands which need to be done," he said.

Claiming that the NEC plenary meeting was successful, Saha said the inter-state coordination has been a focus in the course of deliberations by the governors and the chief ministers of the northeastern states.

To a query about Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha's letter seeking to know the benefits of such a plenary meeting, Saha said the discussion was beneficial for Tripura.

Saha has written a letter to the chief minister on Tuesday asking for the benefits of such an event.

"Apart from NEC plenary, there was a bankers' conference, national conference of cooperatives and meeting of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) in which ISRO chairman S. Somanath was present. Most importantly, the Union home minister had personally visited the Bru resettlement village to see the level of implementation of a programme for such people. It was a great exercise," he said.

For the first time, the Union home minister personally enquired about the status of Anganwadi centre, drinking water, electricity and LPG connections extended to Bru resettlement village at Bruha para in Dhalai district, he said.

According to officials, over 37,500 Bru tribals, who were affected by the ethnic violence in Mizoram in the late 1990s and 2009, have been rehabilitated in Tripura at a cost of Rs 821 crore provided by the Union Home Ministry.

The chief minister also slammed the Congress for making an issue over Shah's remark on B R Ambedkar.

“It was the Congress who had insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Now, they are shedding crocodile tears. They should seek an apology for giving ill-treatment to the architect of the country's Constitution," he said.

