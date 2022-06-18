Banihal/Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) A minor abducted girl, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was recovered and her abductor arrested in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The girl was rescued in a joint operation by J&K police and Madhya Pradesh police from Sangaldan area of Gool within 24 hours of the complaint, a police official said.

Also Read | Telangana: MP, MLAs Attend Funeral of Youth Killed in Police Firing at Secunderabad Railway Station.

He said a team of Police Station Sarni in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh reached Police Post Sangaldan on Friday to search for a minor who had allegedly been kidnapped by Bijinder Singh alias Ravi Rajput, also a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The local police immediately swung into action and rounded several suspected persons and finally recovered the minor and also arrested the accused person, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Agnipath Protest: Train Services Disrupted Across East Coast Railway Zone, Many Trains Cancelled and Diverted.

He said both the girl and the accused were handed over to the team of Madhya Pradesh Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)