New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a show-cause notice under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to a Kolkata-based jewellery house for unauthorised parking of funds to the tune of Rs 7,220 crore.

The notice has been issued to M/s Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited and its promoters Nilesh Parekh, Umesh Parekh and Kamlesh Parekh and others for unauthorised parking of funds to the tune of Rs 7,220 crore with their entities outside India, according to ED.

Further details are awaited.

