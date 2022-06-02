New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Condemning the killing of the bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the "coward terrorists will not be spared".

Vijay Kumar was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Shekhawat said, "Vijay Kumar, the resident of Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), a bank employee serving in Kashmir, passed away after becoming a victim of the hatred of fundamentalists."

According to Shekhawat, the people in Kashmir, who are against reforms are responsible for such incidents.

"People in Kashmir who are against reforms and growth are responsible for such incidents so that we get deviated from the main issue and get busy with accusations and counter-accusations on the incident", he added.

The incident occurred at the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam. The Rajasthan resident later succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing his grief on Twitter, CM Gehlot said, "The killing of Mr. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family."

Meanwhile, people, belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir, staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in Budgam district's Chadoora, were shot dead by terrorists on May 12, and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a high-level meeting here in the national capital on June 3 over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory in the last few days, official sources said. (ANI)

