New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, increased by 11.04 per cent year-on-year to USD 76.13 billion in February 2026, compared with USD 68.56 billion in February 2025, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

However, overall imports during the month grew at a faster pace of 21.61 per cent, rising to USD 80.09 billion from USD 65.84 billion in February 2025, the ministry data showed.

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As a result, India's overall trade deficit, merchandise and services combined, widened to USD 3.96 billion in February 2026, from (-) USD 2.72 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Merchandise exports in February declined marginally to USD 36.61 billion from USD 36.91 billion. Merchandise imports increased from USD 51.33 billion to USD 63.71 billion.

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Services exports rose to USD 39.53 billion from USD 31.65 billion. Services imports rose to USD 16.38 billion from USD 14.51 billion.

Overall trade growth for the fiscal year (April-February), the cumulative value of overall exports, including both merchandise and services, is estimated at USD 790.86 billion as compared to USD 747.58 billion in corresponding period during the last financial year.

It is an estimated growth of 5.8 per cent and increased around approximately USD 42-43 billion.

India's total exports had touched an all-time high of USD 824.9 billion in financial year 2024-25. This marked a yearly growth of 6.01 per cent over USD 778.1 billion exports in 2023-24, setting a new annual milestone. The 2024-25 exports exceeded the initial anticipation of USD 800 billion. (ANI)

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