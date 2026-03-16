BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: Sagebrook International School outlined the educational impact of its signature Block Building Program, a cornerstone of its Early Years and Primary curriculum that cultivates creativity, collaboration, inquiry and early engineering thinking among students from Nursery through Grade 1.

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The program features a large inventory of mathematically proportioned wooden blocks originally designed more than 100 years ago by educator Caroline Pratt. The simple, uncolored materials enable children to construct representations of their world while developing spatial reasoning, proportional understanding and structural logic through direct experimentation.

As students grow, block constructions evolve from individual explorations into collaborative community models that include homes, hospitals, supermarkets and civic institutions. Projects often extend over multiple days and incorporate research, planning, negotiation and problem solving. In Grade 1, students integrate pulleys, wires, batteries and light bulbs to create simple electrical circuits, introducing foundational concepts in engineering and systems design.

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"Sadly, traditional schooling has a tendency to stifle these traits in a need for order and conformity," said Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School for Sagebrook International School. "Progressive classrooms welcome and celebrate children's individuality in all these areas through a child centered approach and the use of open ended materials."

The Block Building Program emphasizes uninterrupted exploration time and intentional teacher restraint, preserving student agency and independent thinking.

"Watching a child figure out how to make steps, a mathematical progression, for a building reminds an adult that creativity and exploration are keys to children's learning in design thinking and engineering," Hauser added.

Parents are invited to observe culminating presentations where students articulate their design decisions, demonstrate collaborative processes and showcase the communities they have constructed.

Developed in collaboration with Whitgift School in the United Kingdom, Sagebrook International School integrates global best practices with experiential learning to prepare students with intellectual agility, systems thinking and confidence for a rapidly evolving world. For more information, visit www.sagebrook.in.

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