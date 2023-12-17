Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said it is the responsibility of banks to identify the needs of the weaker sections and empower them.

He was speaking on Saturday at the conclusion of golden jubilee function of the Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Financial prosperity of the weaker sections is the foundation of banks, the RSS chief said.

Banks should give priority to social development, while maintaining all economic parameters, Bhagwat said.

He said it is the responsibility of banks to "identify needs of the weaker sections" and empower them, he said.

The golden jubilee year of the Kalyan Janata Sahakari Bank coincides with an increased responsibility to see how the organisation will run more dynamically in the future, he said.

The golden jubilee celebration of the bank was started last year in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, he noted.

