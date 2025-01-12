Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Baramulla Police arrested three terrorists who were involved in the grenade attack at the 163 Territorial Army (TA) security force camp located in Hamray Pattan on January 7.

Speaking to the media, Baramulla's Superintendent of Police (SP) Firoz Yehya stated, "An incident occurred on January 7 in Hamray Pattan at around 7:40 p.m.. the information of the incident had been received through in-charge police forces. The incident had caused significant damage however there were no casualties or injuries reported...Unknown terrorists with an intent to cause harm and destruction lobbed a grenade towards 163 TA premises which is a security force camp...The perpetrators were apprehended within 24 hours...Three individuals involved in the crime were arrested..."

According to an official, the police recovered significant material from the arrested terrorists, including one hand grenade, an AK series rifle, a pistol, 250 live AK rounds, and 21 live pistol rounds.

"One hand grenade, an AK series rifle, a pistol, 250 live AK rounds, and 21 live pistol rounds were recovered from the terrorists.." SP Firoz Yehya said.

The SP further added that the prima facie had been evading arrest in a narco-terror case for the past two years.

"The prima facie who is the mastermind had been evading arrest in a narco-terror case for the past two years. The second arrested individual is a surrendered released terrorist while the third one is the son of a surrendered released terrorist.." the SP said.

SP Firoz Yehya said that legal action was being taken against the terrorists, with an FIR registered under the relevant sections by the joint forces.

"Legal action is being taken against the terrorists. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections by the joint forces. We will continue to make every effort to maintain peace and tranquillity in the district.." Yehya further added. (ANI)

