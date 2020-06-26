Mumbai, June 26: Maharashtra government has decided to allow barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the State, under its Mission Begin Again Phase IV. 'Mission Begin Again Phase-IV': Barber Shops, Salons, Beauty Parlours to Open From June 28 in Maharashtra, Guidelines Issued.

"Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours with restricted entry with prior appointments only. Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading etc are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops," read an order from the state government.

The order also said the salons should adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness and employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks. "All workstations must be sanitised after every service. All common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours," the order added.

The Maharashtra government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 30. On May 31, it had issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again'. 4,841 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to the State Health Department, 3,661 patients have recovered and were discharged today in Maharashtra while a total of 77,453 patients have been discharged so far.

The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,47,741 including 63,342 active cases and 6,931 deaths.

