Mumbai, June 25: The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines regarding the opening of barber shops, salons and beauty parlours with some restrictions. The guidelines were issued as part of Phase-IV of “Mission Easing restriction”. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state on June 25 decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week. The new guidelines will come into effect from June 28.

Only selective services such as haircut, dyeing hair, waxing, threading are allowed. However, skin-related services have not been permitted. The government, the shop owners, to prominently display it on the shop. As per the guidelines, employees must wear protective gear, including gloves, aprons and masks. Remdesivir Update: Maharashtra, Delhi Among First Recipients of Hetero's Antiviral Drug COVIFOR for COVID-19 Treatment.

All workspace and non-disposable equipment, including napkin and towels, should be sanitised after each service. The government also directed all shop owners to sanitise floor after two hours. Customers need to take prior appointments before availing these services.

Guidelines regarding Opening of Barber Shops, Salons And Beauty Parlours:

Easing of Restrictions MISSION BEGIN AGAIN Phase-IV pic.twitter.com/bqTvm1iCnj — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 25, 2020

However, the state government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings. Notably, the Centre in the Unlock 1 allowed the religious places to re-open from June 8. The Maharashtra decided not to allow devotees to offer prayers at religious places due to the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

On May 31, the Thackeray government issued lockdown guidelines under "Mission Begin Again" for the new lockdown valid till June 30. The Maharashtra government's "Mission Begin Again" aimed at phase-wise opening of economic activities on the lines of Centre's Unlock-1.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, after 4,841 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Till now, 1,47,741 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. Currently, there are 63,342 active cases in Maharashtra. Till now, over 6,900 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the western state of India.

