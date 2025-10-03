Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Days after protests over the 'I Love Mohammad' row turned violent, heavy police deployment continues in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly to maintain law and order.

Bareilly police conducted a flag march in the area on Thursday as a precautionary measure ahead of Dussehra celebrations in the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bareilly, AK Sahni, told ANI that the situation in the city was "completely normal," with police engaged in foot patrolling to maintain peace. He added that 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in view of the celebrations.

"The situation is completely normal. Police are conducting a route march and foot patrolling. We are talking to all stakeholders. In view of the festivals, 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), a Paramilitary force, along with the CRPF and district forces, are deployed here. We appeal to the public to celebrate festivals in a peaceful manner," DIG Sahni said.

The senior police official further added that the miscreants responsible for the violence are being identified.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the total arrests in the case to 81.

According to the police, Farman used to handle the Facebook page of IMC.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly Anurag Arya informed that Nafees and his son revealed that "everyone was involved in the conspiracy".

"Dr Nafees and his son have been arrested, and it has been revealed by them that everyone was involved in this conspiracy and that they deliberately created confusion by calling the appeal fake so that a crowd could gather. A total of 81 people have been arrested," SSP Arya told ANI.

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.

The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.

In response to the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4. (ANI)

