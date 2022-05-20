Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order asking the State government to complete the process of ward delimitation and reservation of wards for Other Backward Classes(OBC) within eight weeks to hold the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

Speaking to media persons the Chief Minister said, the ward delimitation process is in its final stages. Measures would be taken to notify the same at the earliest. The Justice Bhaktavatsala Commission is working on preparing the OBC caste reservation matrix for wards.

"I welcome the Supreme Court order to hold elections to the local bodies with provision for OBC reservation as it has upheld the state government's plea in this regard. BJP is ready to face the election," Bommai said. (ANI)

