Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) A day after the five-year term of panchayats ended, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Wednesday appointed block development officers as administrators for running the affairs of the local bodies, an official said.

The term of 4,291 panchayats and 310 block development councils ended on January 9 and conferring financial and administrative powers to BDOs would ensure the continuation of developmental activities in the absence of elected representatives.

In an order issued on Wednesday, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the term of halqa (area) panchayats has expired on January 9 and cannot be constituted immediately.

"Now therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 9 of Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Government hereby appoints Block Development Officers (BDOs) as Administrator(s), for running the affairs of the Panchayat Halqas under their jurisdiction for a period of six months w.e.f. 10.01.2024 or till further orders, whichever is earlier," Choudhary said in his order.

