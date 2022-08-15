Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): The beating retreat ceremony is underway at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday.

Pakistani Rangers officers were seen wishing and exchanging gifts with India's Border Security Force (BSF) officers on Monday

"It is the occasion of the completion of 75 years of independence. In the last month, the border security force organised various programmes at the border. In these programmes, the people from the villages, government organisations, NGOs, and schools and colleges took part with great vigour. They have enhanced the vigour and motivation of the army personnel," said Jasbir Singh, BSF Commandant.

"The feeling of nationalism and the message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' was spread across the nation. I want to wish all the countrymen on behalf of the Border Security Force on the occasion of Independence Day. Border Security Force is always present for the protection of the borders," he added.

The ritual has been a regular military exercise for India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers since 1959.

A large crowd gathered at the Attari-Wagah border just before the beating retreat ceremony. At the ceremony, cultural acts, patriotic songs, dances were presented and the Indian national flag was hoisted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', this being the ninth consecutive time he is doing so.

He started his address by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Earlier on Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

