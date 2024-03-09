Jaunpur/Chandauli (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) The atmosphere in the country before 2014 was like a "dark age" with distrust, scams and anarchy all around, while today it is a "new India" where security is guaranteed, culture promoted and economy prospering, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Chandauli, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 78 development projects worth Rs 743 crore, he expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term and India will become the world's third-largest power, according to an official release.

"There is no doubt about it," he said.

He draw a comparison between the progress of the country before and after PM Modi took over in 2014.

"Before 2014, the atmosphere in the country was like a dark age. There was distrust all around, respect for Indians was falling, there was a string of scams and anarchy. Naxalism and extremism prevailed in India. But, the India you see today is a new India. Security is guaranteed here, culture is being promoted and the country is making a record of economic prosperity," he told the Chandauli public meeting.

Attacking previous governments, he said Chandauli was established as a district in 1997 but it lacks basic infrastructure such as a police line and residential and non-residential buildings for the tehsil even 27 years later.

"Today, the foundation stone for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings is being laid here in police lines," he said.

He also addressed a gathering at Jaunpur, where he said their sole aim should be to ensure the Modi government is reelected at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to another official release.

He said opposition parties criticised events like 'Jalabhishek' in Kashi and "riots were organised" before festivals when they were in power.

Today, the government encourages and supports peaceful celebration of festivals, he said. "The government does not tolerate any mischief... and those who attempt such actions will have to pay the price," he said.

Adityanath unveiled a statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap and announced 256 development projects worth Rs 899 crores for Jaunpur. These are related to roads, drinking water and overall development.

Besides, the chief minister gave away cheques, tablets, laptops and other items to the beneficiaries of different government schemes.

"When the country celebrates the centenary of independence, we need to envision the kind of India we desire. PM Modi had pledged the five resolutions for a developed India. Maharana Pratap stands as a great hero who broke the chains of slavery," the CM said.

He said the country has undergone a transformation and is witnessing the emergence of a new India. "While in the past, there were clashes over chanting Jai Shri Ram, now the world is coming to witness the Ayodhya dham."

He said Jaunpur is witnessing an investment of Rs 3,300 crore as security environment has improved, the release added.

