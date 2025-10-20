Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram stated on Monday that they will once again start their campaigning for the Bihar assembly polls with the belief in development hours after filing his nomination for the assembly polls.

On filing the nomination from the Kutumba assembly constituency, Rajesh Ram told ANI, "...Today I will go to file my nomination, and this will be my nomination for the third term... We are going to the election field again with the belief in development in our Legislative Assembly... We will campaign in the entire Bihar and will also help the people..."

Also Read | AWS Down: Amazon Web Services Global Outage Disrupts AI Platforms, E-Commerce Sites, Websites and Online Games.

Rajesh Ram on Monday filed his nomination as a candidate of the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan. He will contest from Kutumba Assembly constituency and filed his nomination for a third term. He is now an official joint candidate of alliance.

In a post shared on X, Bihar Congress chief said, "Today, with the immense love, support, and blessings of the people of Kutumba Assembly constituency, I filed my nomination papers as a candidate of the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan. Together, you and I have laid a strong foundation for development. With your cooperation, I will take this region to new heights of progress."

Also Read | Did IndiGo's Antonov AN-124 Really Land in Antarctica, Becoming 1st Indian Aircraft To Visit the Continent? Fact Check Debunks Fake Digitally Edited Images.

The Bihar Congress Chief also took out a massive rally ahead of filing his nomination and said that Kutumba would show the way for Bihar.

"Today, in the Kutumba assembly constituency, with the immense affection and support of the people, I filed my victorious nomination as the Congress-supported Mahagathbandhan candidate. The unprecedented crowd that gathered during the nomination journey is proof that Kutumba is now ready to forge its own strength. Today's historic journey clearly signals that Kutumba is set to create new history and is eager to play a decisive role in forming the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar," Rajesh Ram posted.

Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)