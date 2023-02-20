Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion against attempts to divide the state, with the BJP dubbing the move as a "political stunt".

The saffron party neither supported nor opposed the motion, claiming that its "content is unclear".

BJP's Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma demanded that a referendum on the statehood issue be held in north Bengal, with people giving their mandate on whether they would want to be a part of the state.

The motion was tabled by TMC MLA Satyajit Barman at 3 pm, stating that certain forces are trying to divide the state, and harm the culture and heritage of West Bengal.

"Let me tell this House that we will lay down our lives but never allow the division of West Bengal," TMC minister Firhad Hakim said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari termed the motion a "political stunt" ahead of the rural polls.

