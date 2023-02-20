Karnaprayag, February 20: After Joshimath, cracks have developed in several houses in Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which are increasing rapidly now. As many as 28 houses in the area are on the verge of collapse.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, Karnaprayag SDM Himanshu Kafaltia, MLA Anil Nautiyal and disaster management officer N.K. Joshi inspected the affected areas in Bahuguna nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar on Sunday. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana Inspects Landslide-Affected Areas.

Uttarakhand | Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana did a ground inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar of Karnprayag. He met the affected people and said that all possible help would be provided to the them. pic.twitter.com/etVZT3K6p7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2023

The DM was stunned after witnessing the wide cracks on the walls of houses in Bahuguna Nagar. The residents requested the officials to make proper arrangements to guarantee their safety. Khurana instructed the officials to shift the affected people to safer places and install crackometres in the affected structures to monitor the cracks. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Cracks in Buildings Widened After Heavy Snowfall, Says Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana.

Land subsidence started in this area of the town last year during the rainy season. The residents had demanded the administration to take security measures in the disaster-prone areas, which was ignored.

Khurana said that the buildings which have developed extensive cracks will be evacuated and the people living there will be shifted to safer places. The residents who choose to live in rented accommodations will be provided the rent amount for six months, said the official. Khurana also directed the SDM to get a detailed survey of the structures done.

