Kolkata, March 3: West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar narrowly escaped injury when his car collided with a police barricade on NH-34 in Shantipur, Nadia district, on Sunday, police said. Majumdar said the accident took place while his car was trying to overtake a bus, which was obstructing a side of the highway. Three persons in the pilot car sustained injuries, he said.

"As the bus was blocking a side of the highway, my car tried to overtake it and collided with a guard rail put up on the same side by police. I escaped unhurt but three occupants of my pilot car suffered injuries," Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, said. Lasya Nanditha Dies: BRS Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Killed in Road Accident in Telangana.

Majumdar, who was fielded by the party from Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for the second time, was returning from a football tournament where he was the chief guest. He demanded an inquiry to determine if there was any conspiracy to target opposition BJP leaders in the state. Tejashwi Yadav’s Convoy Meets With Accident: One Killed, Six Injured As Police Vehicle Escorting RJD Leader Collides With Car (Watch Video).

A police official attributed the accident to ongoing road repair works along the stretch, with the bus partly obstructing one side of the road. Meanwhile, the BJP's West Bengal unit shared an image of two cars, including the police pilot vehicle, claiming that Majumdar was the victim of a life-threatening attack as the pilot car, allegedly partisan to the TMC, collided with his car at high speed. "Majumdar was saved due to the support of people of Bengal. The injured security personnel were admitted to a hospital," the party said on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)