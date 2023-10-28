India News | Bengal BJP MLA Alleges Her Car 'attacked' by Bikers; TMC Leader's Relative Among 2 Nabbed

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that her car was "attacked" in Malda district last night.

The BJP MLA from English Bazaar, also known as 'Nirbhoy Didi', told ANI that four bike-borne persons 'attacked' her car while she was on the back seat near the Milki police outpost area.

"Last night, I visited the homes of party workers in the Manikchak constituency. At around 10.45 pm, I was returning when in the English Bazar area, a loud noise was heard from the back of the car... We saw that the rear glass of the car was completely smashed... Fortunately, I was not hurt. My security personnel caught two people there. The Personal Security Officer (PSO) with me said that there were four people on the bike who hit the car, and two of them escaped," Sreerupa said.

She said that out of the four persons, two-- who fell off from the bike-- were nabbed.

"When we reached the police station, one person was identified as a relative of Juel Siddiqui, the elected Zila Parishad member of Trinamool Congress (TMC)," she said.

"I asked Advocate Avijit Mishra, who was on another vehicle of our convoy during the crash, to file a written complaint with the police. It is with the police to look into the matter," Mitra added.

The BJP MLA said that she didn't understand why the bikers targeted only her vehicle while other vehicles were also part of the convoy.

"Avijit's car was ahead of us, and an Alto was also ahead, but the attack happened only on my car," the BJP MLA said while speaking to ANI in Siliguri, from where she is scheduled to head towards Delhi today.

When asked if she would raise the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the the national capital, Sreerupa said that her Delhi visit is a personal visit and not an official one. (ANI)

