Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant at Goaltore in Paschim Medinipore district, Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 680 crore.

"Of this, the state government will contribute 30 per cent — amounting to Rs 205 crore — while the remaining Rs 475 crore will be invested by a German company partnering in the initiative," Bhunia said.

"The Cabinet today decided to build another 100 MW solar power plant in Garbeta Block No 2, Goaltore, in Paschim Medinipore. The state government is giving special importance to environmentally friendly power generation," Bhunia added.

The Cabinet also decided to recruit more than 100 civic volunteers for the inaugural programme of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on April 30, a source said.

