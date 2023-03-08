Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) West Bengal joined the celebration for Holi, the festival of colours, with the rest of the country on Wednesday, as revellers sprinkled colours on each other and smeared gulal in several pockets of the city and districts which have a large concentration of migrants from other states residing for ages.

The majority of the people celebrated the festival a day back on the occasion of Dol Jatra, marking the advent of spring.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Stalker Holds Woman Hostage, Rapes Her Multiple Times in Bairagarh; Booked.

In the metropolis and the twin city of Howrah, pockets inhabited by people hailing from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat witnessed Holi celebrations during the day as small processions were taken out in different localities.

Revellers, drenched in colours, beat drums, danced and sprayed gulal to those around chanting “Holi Hai”.

Also Read | Nagpur Police Issues Order Prohibiting Beggars From Gathering at Traffic Junctions, Footpaths, Traffic Islands and Dividers.

Similar celebrations were witnessed in different parts of the Barrackpore industrial belt - Kamarhati, Titagarh, Jagaddal, Kakinara - and in places such as Chandernagore, Rishra, Srirampore and Chuchura.

Holi was also celebrated similarly in other mixed pockets across the south and north Bengal with enthusiasm.

Radha Krishna temples were decked up and illuminated and devotees thronged the places for the second day in different parts of the state including Nabadwip and Mayapur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)