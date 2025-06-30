Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Manoj Pant for another six months till the end of this year, a senior official said.

Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, was scheduled to assume superannuation on June 30, and has been granted an extension for six months starting July 1 till December 31, he said.

"The Centre has cleared the state's proposal to extend Pant's service for another six months," the official told PTI.

In September, 2024, Pant was appointed chief secretary after the central government turned down the proposal to grant an extension to his predecessor B P Gopalika, he added.

