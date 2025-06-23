India News | Bengal CM Mamata Meets New Bangladesh Envoy at State Secretariat

Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday evening met newly appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner M. Riaz Hamidullah at the state secretariat, officials said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was also present during the interaction.

"This was a courtesy meeting," a senior bureaucrat told PTI.

This was the first meeting between Banerjee and a Bangladesh High Commissioner in nearly nine years, sources claimed.

The meeting comes days after Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to engage with the Bangladesh government to investigate the recent incident of vandalism at the historic Kachari House, also known as Rabindra Kachharibari, in Shahzadpur, Sirajganj, Bangladesh. It was the ancestral home and revenue office of the Tagore family.

