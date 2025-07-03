Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for peace and prosperity of mankind.

Banerjee, who went to see the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings — Balabhadra and Subhadra — at the ISKCON Rath Yatra fairground set up at the Maidan area, offered prayers to the deities and performed an ‘arati' ritual.

"Please give strength, please fill our hearts with devotion. Praying to the Lord for peace and prosperity of every single human being," the CM said in the presence of senior monks.

On June 27, Banerjee had inaugurated the Rath Yatra at the new Jagannath Temple in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, marking the beginning of the festival.

The return car festival (Ulto Rath) is scheduled to take place on July 5.

