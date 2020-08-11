Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal breached the one lakh-mark on Tuesday to reach 1,01,390 after 2,931 new infections were reported, the state health department said.

The death toll mounted to 2,149 with 49 fresh fatalities, the department said in a bulletin.

Since Monday, 3,067 patients were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of people who recovered from the disease to 73,395.

The number of active cases is 25,846 now, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 27,015 samples have been tested in the state.

