Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Amid tension in parts of Bengal over the murder of two councillors, and with Holi set to be celebrated later in the week, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday asked all police officers to earmark sensitive areas in the state and enhance vigilance there, an official said.

Dwivedi along with Home Secretary BP Gopalika and other senior police officers held a virtual meeting with all DMs and SPs in the districts and asked them to pay attention to intelligence inputs and maintain law and order in their respective areas of jurisdiction, he stated.

ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal were among those present at the meeting, the official at the state secretariat said.

Dwivedi, during the meeting, asked the police officers to train civic volunteers in handling sensitive matters, he said.

"The chief secretary has directed all police officers to work on intelligence inputs and increase vigil in sensitive zones. He has also stressed the need to expedite probe into the murder cases of two councillors and arrest the culprits, irrespective of their political colours," the official added.

