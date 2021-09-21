Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) The director general of West Bengal Police, Manoj Malviya, on Tuesday appeared before the Calcutta High Court to submit a report on the progress of investigation in cases related to two chitfunds.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal had on September 2 directed the DGP to appear before it personally to inform it about the status of the probe.

Malviya, while submitting his report, told the court that the police were taking all necessary steps.

The court suggested that the DGP appoint a nodal officer to keep track of its proceedings and orders.

The division bench directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing again on December 21.

The lawyer representing the West Bengal government assured the bench that the state advocates will appear before the court as per schedule.

Taking up the hearing on cases related to Real Sunrise Chemtech Ltd and Sunplant Agro Ltd, the two chitfund companies which are alleged to have duped depositors of their funds, the bench had on September 2 found that the state was not represented by any lawyer and expressed its displeasure over the absence.

The petitioners have prayed for return of their invested money in the two companies and their matters are pending since 2015-2016, lawyer for the depositors in the Sunplant Agro case, Arindam Das, said.

