Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the e-Abgari project of the state excise directorate was declared a winner of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, this year for innovative steps in e-governance. The e-Abgari programme has completely transformed the activities of the excise directorate and ensured efficiency and transparency, she said.

"It gives me an immense pleasure to inform that 'e- Abgari' project of Excise Directorate, under the Finance Department, has been declared as WINNER of the prestigious DIGITAL INDIA AWARD-2020 for exemplary and innovative initiatives in the realm of Digital Governance," Banerjee tweeted. "e-Abgari has been adjudged as a National Best Practice and 7 states have already adopted this model. Hon'ble President of India will be conferring this award to the West Bengal Team on 30th December," she said in another tweet.

The Digital India Awards, instituted under the aegis of the National Portal of India, serve the purpose of bringing to the fore innovative digital solutions and thereby inspiring emulation by all government entities. The chief minister congratulated the entire team that worked on the project, Banerjee said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)