Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) At least four people were injured in firing during a clash between two groups at Domkal in Murshidabad district in panchayat poll-bound West Bengal on Monday evening, a senior police officer said.

All four were hospitalised, he said.

"There was a fight between two groups when someone fired injuring four people. Nobody was arrested till now," he told PTI.

Asked whether this is a clash between two political parties, the officer said the matter is under investigation and he would not comment on it.

