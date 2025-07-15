Krishnanagar (WB), Jul 15 (PTI) Supporters of DYFI and SFI, the CPI(M)'s youth and students' wings respectively, scuffled with the police during a march to the SP office in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday to demand the arrest of all the accused in the murder of a 13-year old girl in a recent bomb blast in Kaliganj.

Sabina Begum, the mother of the deceased girl Tamanna Khatun, met the superintendent of police (SP) during the day and sought action to apprehend all the accused in the killing of her daughter.

Also Read | Gemini AI Pro Free for Indian Students: Google Offering Its Most Advanced AI Tools for Full Year, Know Benefits and Steps To Apply.

The girl was killed in a bomb explosion during an alleged violent celebration of the Kaliganj bypoll results on June 23.

The DYFI and SFI supporters held the march to the SP's office here to demand the arrest of all the accused in the killing and to protest the delay in apprehending them.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

The protesters scuffled with the police when they were stopped by security personnel before reaching the SP office.

Of the 24 people named in the FIR in the killing of the girl, only ten have been arrested so far.

"I told the SP the problems we are facing. All the accused persons have not been arrested," the girl's mother told reporters after meeting the police officer.

She said the SP assured her that all the accused persons would be apprehended and that the police would ensure peace at Molandi village, where she resides.

On June 23 afternoon, Tamanna Khatun was killed in the village after bombs were hurled allegedly from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally, taken out even before the results of the Kaliganj assembly bypoll were officially declared.

Tamanna, the daughter of a CPI(M) supporter, was sitting in the yard of their house when crude bombs were thrown in that direction, and she was killed when one of those exploded near her.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)