Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Sunday expressed concern over the police investigation into the kidnap and murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in West Bengal's Malda district on February 1, three days after her father lodged a missing diary.

A youth has been arrested in connection with the death and alleged abuse of the child and investigation into the case is on, a senior police officer said.

After meeting family members of the girl and visiting the spot where the body was discovered, NCPCR member Divya Gupta alleged that there are lapses in the investigation as the police are trying to shield two or three persons suspected to be involved in the case.

She also claimed that the post-mortem report was not shared by police with the family and the panel, which raised doubt about the success of the investigation.

The headless and bruised body of the girl was found on February one near the residences of her and the arrested person. The severed head was also discovered later on the same day.

It triggered public outrage and the house of the arrested was vandalised and furniture set on fire by a mob.

The girl was a student of a local English medium school and last seen on the bike of the accused on January 29 near her residence. She had been missing ever since and her father filed a missing diary at Englishbazar police station immediately afterwards.

Senior TMC leader and Chairman of Englshbazar Municipality Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said it was a shocking incident and the police were investigating the case.

“One arrest has been made. If some other people were involved, they should also be brought to book. There should not be any laxity on this count. We are with the family of the girl,” he said.

