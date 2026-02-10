New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received a group of specially-abled children from Ladakh at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The visit was part of the National Integration Tour, aimed at promoting cultural exchange and inclusion among children from different parts of the country, the officials added.

Also Read | Bihar Mass Suicide Case: 4 Teen Girls Die by Suicide After Being Scolded for Mingling With Boys in Aurangabad.

In a post on X, the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared pictures of the interaction, stating, "A group of specially-abled children from Ladakh called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The group visited Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the National Integration Tour."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2020854407597023715?s=20

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Bureaucracy Reshuffle: State Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle; IPS, IAS and HPAS Officers Shifted.

These National Integration Tours are educational and motivational tours for youth of Jammu & Kashmir and North Eastern States, with an aim to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industry initiatives that are underway, according to the earlier release.

This initiative will expose them to various career options and enable them to interact with renowned personalities.

This initiative reflects the Indian Army's dedication to the holistic development of youth in border and remote regions. By empowering the next generation through exposure and awareness, the Army continues to play a pivotal role in nation-building and strengthening civil-military relations.

The initiative seeks to broaden the horizons of students from remote areas, enabling them to appreciate India's technological and educational progress while strengthening their emotional connection with the nation. The participants conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this unique learning experience, which they described as an eye-opening and motivational journey.

Last year, in month of march, The President met students from various Eklavya Model Residential schools of Jammu and Kashmir, who were the part of National Integration Tour initiative at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)